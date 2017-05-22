Student falls from school's 2nd story window

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- A student was flown to Children's Hospital by Mercy Flight after falling from a second-story window Monday afternoon at Emmet Belknap Middle School on High Street in Lockport.
School district officials say a hold-in-place was activated as the student received medical treatment at the scene.
Information on the student's condition has not been provided. 2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
