Student denied academic travel to N.C.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - We have new information in a story we started following last Sunday.

We first introduced you to UB Pharmacy student Christine Piccione over the weekend. She had appealed the Governor's state travel ban to North Carolina that was put in place in response to the state's so-called bathroom law affecting trans gendered people.

Christine was told she couldn't go there for pharmacy rotations because it counted as state-sponsored travel.

A spokesperson for UB confirmed she hasn't been given an exemption with a statement that says in part:

"Options available locally, as well as in other states, provide a level of training equivalent to opportunities available in North Carolina. We are confident that students receive a level of clinical training that is equivalent to the options available in North Carolina."

