Student charged after false gun call at HS

WGRZ 4:16 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- McKinley High School was locked down Friday afternoon and a student faces charges following a rumor that a student or students brought a firearm to school, Buffalo Public School District Officials say. 

After a police investigation, the school on Elmwood Ave was declared safe, said Elena Cala, Special Assistant to the Superintendent of Public Schools. 

It's believed a call was made from within the building regarding the incident, and it was a false report.

 Buffalo Police say a 17-year-old was charged with falsely reporting an incident. The student's name has not been provided. 

Cala said school staff and students followed District procedures for the lockdown in a safe and efficient manner. 

An investigation into the incident continues. 

 

