Student charged after false gun call at HS

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- McKinley High School was locked down Friday afternoon and a student faces charges following a rumor that a student or students brought a firearm to school, Buffalo Public School District Officials say.

After a police investigation, the school on Elmwood Ave was declared safe, said Elena Cala, Special Assistant to the Superintendent of Public Schools.

It's believed a call was made from within the building regarding the incident, and it was a false report.

Buffalo Police say a 17-year-old was charged with falsely reporting an incident. The student's name has not been provided.

Cala said school staff and students followed District procedures for the lockdown in a safe and efficient manner.

An investigation into the incident continues.

