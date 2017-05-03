Student Calls in Threat to School 99

School 99 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - There was a "shelter in place" order at School 99 Wednesday morning after a student called in a threat.

According to Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson Elena Cala, the threat was called in to PS 99 Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center just before the start of classes.

Police immediately responded and searched the building. They also traced the phone call back to a cell phone which a third grader had used to phone in the threat, according to Cala.

The student was found on a school bus.

Cala declined to say exactly what the threat was. She said the student will be disciplined by the district.

