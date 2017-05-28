Strong thunderstorms heading to Southern Tier

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

CATTARAUGUS, CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES -- The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties for some strong thunderstorms expected to move through the area.

At 3:37 p.m., the National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms located across far northwestern Pa. were moving northeast at about 25 miles per hour and could reach the New York State line at about 4:15 p.m. and then move northeastward across the Southern Tier through the early evening.

The storms could cause hail, wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, and lightning. Those who are outdoors should seek a safe indoor shelter, the National Weather Service says.

