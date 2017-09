City of Buffalo crews started paving part of Main Street near University at Buffalo's south campus. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY — Street paving around the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus will begin Saturday morning at 7 a.m., according to the City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works.

City of Buffalo officials say street paving is scheduled for Michigan Avenue, Carlton Street and High Street.

There lane restrictions near the Medical Campus may affect traffic.



