Storms May Threaten Outdoor Plans Sunday

Storm Team 2 Graphic (Photo: Storm Team 2 Graphic)

WESTERN NEW YORK -- Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast on Sunday and some of them could be strong to severe. Storms will move in from the west-northwest from late morning into the early evening.

The main threats will be heavy rain and frequent lightning, but if we get some sunshine that could give storms enough energy to produce wind damage with gusts close to 60 mph.

There are a lot of great outdoor events in the area this weekend, so please pay close attention to the radar and know where to seek shelter if you hear thunder or if a warning is issued for your area.

You can view our live Doppler radar here: http://www.wgrz.com/weather

