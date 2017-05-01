Storm damage in McKean County, Pa.

Andrew Johnson, McKean County director of emergency services. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

MCKEAN CO., PA. -- While most of Western New York experienced widespread flooding from storms that rolled through the region Monday, rain and winds caused some extensive damage down in Pennsylvania.

In McKean County, Pa., storms caused several trees to topple over and even lifted the roof off of a house.

The Director of Emergency Services for the county, Andrew Johnson, said the Red Cross is helping the family who lived in the house.

He also said he doesn't know how many customers are still without power as crews examine the damage. He also said he is thankful nobody was hurt.

"Fortunately we didn't have any fatalities or injuries that have been reported to us as of yet," Johnson said. "Most of the damage is trees down. We had a lot of trees down throughout the entire county as well as some flooding. we had a few instances where there are buildings damaged."

The county had more than 100 damage reports and will be continuing to assess the damage this week.

