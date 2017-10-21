Stores reloading on blue light bulbs for Officer Lehner

Blue light bulbs at Ed Young's. (WGRZ photo)

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY — Stores are reloading after the demand for blue light bulbs cleared shelves across Western New York.

Saturday night marks the official start of the "Blue Light" vigil, a social media movement that calls on locals to adorn their porches with a blue light in support of Officer Lehner, his family, and the Buffalo Police Department.

Many stores, like Home Depot and Ed Young's True Value in Williamsville had many more blue bulbs delivered to keep up with the demand.

"We have a large table with as many blue light bulbs as we could get, We actually had them overnighted in from our warehouse in Cleveland, just so that people could have them," said Mark Heard, the head of the electrical department at Ed Young's.

