Store hours for last minute shoppers

If you still have to do some holiday shopping, there are some stores that will be open Saturday.

If you are in need of food, most Tops Supermarkets will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. Wegmans will have their doors open until 6 p.m. Both are closed on Christmas Day.

And if you still need some gifts, the Galleria, McKinley Mall and Boulevard Mall will be open until 5 p.m. The Fashion Outlets in Niagara Falls close at 6 p.m. All are closed on Christmas Day.