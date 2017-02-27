STEM building topped off at ECC North

A long-awaited groundbreaking Wednesday started the process for a big new addition to ECC's North Campus. (Photo: WGRZ)

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Erie Community College’s North Campus STEM building has been “topped off”.

Workers put the final beam up top of the 57,000-square-foot academic space, which had construction halted back in May of 2016 due to frozen state funds.

The $30 million dollar project will hold classroom and lab space for students in math, science, engineering and technology fields.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was on hand to celebrate the final piece of the puzzle and shared her thoughts on how young minds will be affected.

"For every young person in Western New York who wants to take place in the innovation economy, you walk through those doors, you can get a degree, and I guarantee you'll get a job. Because young people in Western New York who take the time to get a degree in STEM have the opportunity to earn a median income of $68,000 which is double the median income of anyone else."

The STEM building, which is short for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, is expected to be ready for students sometime in 2018.

