State scraps plans for Goat Island lodge

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - During a Niagara Falls Council meeting on Tuesday night, as residents spoke out against a proposal by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to build a lodge on Goat Island, Council Member Kristen Grandinetti says she received a text message from one of the governor's aides telling her that proposal was being changed.

According to Grandinetti, the governor's office is now seeking proposals for developments in other locations around the city.

The city council also voted Tuesday night to approve a resolution calling for the state to end attempts to commercialize Niagara Falls State Park.

