Phone Scam

WESTERN NEW YORK — An apparent Internal Revenue Service phone scam is targeting Western New Yorkers through a phone number linked to the NY State Police.

State Police in the Western New York area and the Niagara County Sheriff's Dispatch are receiving complaints of IRS phone scams. Some of the calls have a return number to a New York State Police Barracks.

State Police remind residents that the IRS does not contact the public over the phone to discuss tax payment issues, and that law enforcement does not call family members to take money or gift cards to clear bail.

If you are a victim of this or any other phone scam, you are asked to call your local police agency or the State Police at 585-344-6200.

