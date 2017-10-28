State Police to crackdown on impaired drivers through Halloween

NEW YORK STATE — New York law enforcement is expected to be extra vigilant through the Halloween holiday to crackdown on drunk driving and underage drinking.

State police say that more patrols will be out to support the effort that began on Friday and will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 1.

State Police will also conduct underage drinking enforcement details statewide.

“Halloween can be a fun holiday, but it can also be deadly when someone makes the wrong choice to drink and drive, said George P. Beach II, New York State Police Superintendent. "Children and their parents will be out walking and we urge drivers to be aware of this and exercise caution.

"Our message is simple: Never drink and drive. Troopers will be out in force to ticket and arrest those who threaten the safety of our roadways and endanger the lives of those who travel them.”

Drivers can expect to see a number of sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV