State police respond to Rt. 77 fatal accident

TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. -- One passenger was killed in a fatal accident Monday afternoon on Route 77 in the Town of Alabama.

State Police say the vehicle involved was traveling north when the 40-year-old operator suffered a medical issue. The vehicle then left the roadway on the east shoulder and crashed into a tree.

The driver, who has not been identified, was with three passengers.

One, Karen Mann, 56, of Batavia, died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt, but it was not against the law because she was in the back seat and above the age of 16.

The driver and the two other vehicle operators suffered injuries that are not life threatening and were taken to an area hospital.

State Police continue to investigate.

