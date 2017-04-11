State Police celebrate 100 years of service

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

NEW YORK STATE -- State police were celebrated throughout New York Tuesday for the agency's 100th year -- especially on social media.

The state legislature passed a law in 1917 to start the department to protect rural areas that didn't have their own police department.

Moyca Newell and Katherine Mayo, two women that started a committee for police to get started after a murder in Westchester County, and there was very little being done to solve that crime," explained New York State Police Public Information Officer James O'Callaghan.

In those 100 years, the State Police uniform of gray shirts, purple ties and Stetson hats has stayed almost exactly the same as when the department started.

