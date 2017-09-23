State Police celebrate 100-year anniversary

CLARENCE, NY — New York State Police in Clarence its 100 year anniversary with a public open house and demonstrations.
Troopers welcomed the public to their new Zone 2 Headquarters on Goodrich Road, which is actually part of a new public safety complex in the town.
There were demonstrations involving the state police helicopter, and other vehicles and units as the state police mark their 100 year anniversary.
