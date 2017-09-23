WGRZ
State Police celebrate 100-year anniversary

WGRZ 10:27 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

CLARENCE, NY —  New York State Police in Clarence its 100 year anniversary with a public open house and demonstrations.

Troopers welcomed the public to their new Zone 2 Headquarters on Goodrich Road, which is actually part of a new public safety complex in the town.

There were demonstrations involving the state police helicopter, and other vehicles and units as the state police mark their 100 year anniversary.  

 

