State Police announce 'Operation Hang Up'

New York State Police patrol car (Photo: NYSP Facebook page)

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- New York State Police have announced a crackdown on distracted driving through Monday for "Operation Hang Up."

As part of the operation, troopers will be using both marked vehicles and vehicles that blend in with every day traffic to spot drivers using handheld electronic devices. Police say tickets for texting have risen every year since 2011.

During last year's Operation Hang Up campaign, state police say they issued more than 18,000 tickets, including more than 2,000 for distracted driving.

Operation Hang Up is part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which is the month of April. In 2015, 3,477 people were killed and an estimated 391,000 injured in distracted driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

