State orders Niagara Falls landfill to reduce its stench

A Niagara Falls landfill has been fined $75,000 and ordered to take steps to reduce odors after a Department of Environmental Conservation investigation of public complaints.
The DEC says the Allied Waste Landfill along I-190 and Niagara Falls Boulevard was identified as the source of sulfur and garbage odors reported by residents.
Under a consent order with the state agency, the landfill has to install a gas collection system and operate flares to burn off landfill gas at several locations. It must also launch a project to reduce sulfur odors in wastewater before discharging it into the sewer system.
The order also requires a study of landfill gas emissions to identify air contaminants and determine what additional controls should be installed
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs