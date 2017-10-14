State orders Niagara Falls landfill to reduce its stench

Photo provided/NYS DEC (Photo: Photo provided/NYS DEC)

A Niagara Falls landfill has been fined $75,000 and ordered to take steps to reduce odors after a Department of Environmental Conservation investigation of public complaints.



The DEC says the Allied Waste Landfill along I-190 and Niagara Falls Boulevard was identified as the source of sulfur and garbage odors reported by residents.



Under a consent order with the state agency, the landfill has to install a gas collection system and operate flares to burn off landfill gas at several locations. It must also launch a project to reduce sulfur odors in wastewater before discharging it into the sewer system.



The order also requires a study of landfill gas emissions to identify air contaminants and determine what additional controls should be installed

