NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Chairman delivered the State of the County address Tuesday evening.

The address was delivered at the county courthouse shortly after the Legislature's meeting. It was delivered by Chairman Wm. Keith McNall, R-Lockport.

In the address, McNall urged a tightening of the county's budget, warned against the impact of Cuomo's mandates, called for more plans to fight opiate addictions, and called for the reining in of employee healthcare costs.

A full transcript is below:

Good evening, and welcome to the Niagara County Courthouse, here in our county seat at Lockport.

This year’s State of the County address is unique in that it comes just two and a half days before our nation will, for the 44th time in its history, witness the transition of power at its highest level. At noon, Friday, we will welcome a new president.

Whether you agree with President-elect Trump on specific policies or not, I hope everyone in this room, and everyone watching at home, shares in the commitment for the continuation of making America great. That is a worthy goal for each of us to reflect on in our own way, to commit to achieving in our own way. As the head of this county government, I will offer that I believe we have an obligation to help make America great again by making Niagara County ever greater.

A full year has passed since I last spoke with you about the State of our County. A year ago, I was a new Chairman, setting a course for this Government for the first time.

A year ago, when I addressed you, I laid out a challenge: with our former county manager retiring, we engaged our legislators and honorable members of the public to find a new leader to help us chart a new course. We needed steady leadership; we hoped for bold changes. We got both.

It is clear, after our first budget under our new county manager, Mr. Updegrove has delivered.

The first budget to be passed during my tenure as Chairman of the Legislature offered precisely the bold changes that I think so many of our nation’s—and this county’s—voters hunger for. We accomplished some things that were not just good, but historic.

The 2017 budget, for the first time anyone in this room remembers, actually cut spending—which, for a government that must absorb the costs of so many unfunded state and federal mandates, is no small achievement. Likewise, the budget also attained the lowest county property tax rates of the 21st Century.

Now, Governor Cuomo’s recent State of the State address lays out a plan that we place a voter referendum on the ballot to consolidate services with our municipalities. On its surface, this would seem a worthy goal. Yet, it is little more than a distraction from the realities of our county budget’s cost drivers.

Some say the Governor’s proposal would have negligible impact on tax rates and it’s doubtful any significant reductions would be achieved. This is not because of a lack of endorsement for the underlying concept—that shared services are a good way to reduce government’s costs—but rather because our county government, and our cities and towns, have already been doing that for years.

I look across this room, and I see my colleague, and good friend, Legislator Syracuse, who can testify to this fact better than anyone. John has led effort after effort to explore shared services options on everything from road maintenance to healthcare. And I know that it was not Governor Cuomo, but my colleague, Minority Leader Virtuoso, standing in the chamber with us when our county eliminated long-term lease agreements costing approximately $1 million annually by purchasing the buildings we were renting. We take real steps here to cut government’s cost, and everyone in this room has buy-in on that effort.

We must recognize and realize that the real cost driver in county budgeting is the millions and millions of dollars passed down to us from state mandates. To pay for just nine of the Governor’s unfunded state programs, we spend 99 percent of our local property tax levy.

Perhaps the most flagrant example is the state’s Safety Net welfare program. This year, we will spend just under $7 million locally on it. But what is shocking is that Governor Cuomo’s 2011 budget changed the funding formula for this massive state mandate from a reasonable 50-50 split to 71 percent local, 29 percent state. That’s an additional $12 million that local taxpayers have been forced to spend on a state-mandated program that we must now fund, since 2011.

How many times can you shift the costs of state government to us, and then tell us we need to reduce the costs of local government?

I know we will have much to say on this issue to our state delegation. Fortunately, they have all been so receptive and approachable, so open to working with Niagara County. Senator Ortt has taken so much time this past year to meet with me, and with our government’s administration, to hear our concerns, to help us navigate state government.

I have great confidence in our new Assembly delegation of Mr. Mike Norris from Lockport, former Judge Angelo Morinello from Niagara Falls, and Mr. Ray Walter, who represents Pendleton, in their work and commitment to the success of our Western New York Counties.

I did not come here tonight to dwell on Albany’s mandates, though. Instead, I came to discuss the mandate our own voters have given us.

A year ago, I directed our Government to “take the steps necessary to maintain spending at a stable level below the rate of inflation.” As I said before, County Manager Updegrove, Budget Director Dan Huntington, and our administration met that challenge boldly, presenting a budget that cut spending $575,000 and reduced the tax rate 1.6 percent while winning bipartisan support.

Rick, I gave you a target, and you proved yourself to be an excellent marksman. Now, I am telling you: refocus and fire again!

First and foremost, I am directing you to continue a program of accountability for our government’s agencies. Our department heads answer to this Legislature, but they look to you, Mr. Updegrove, for guidance and direction. You must implement a review system that provides managers valuable feedback and gives us the ability to ensure our taxpayers are afforded the most capable and effective government leadership. Continue to stress the value of a cooperative work environment for our valued employees. Make sure our employees come here every day proud to work for our taxpayers.

And this Legislature must do its part as well.

First off, I will urge my colleagues, tonight, to take up and approve our contract with the Teamsters. Our labor negotiation efforts have secured responsible contracts—fair to our employees, and fair to our taxpayers. I know that our Director of Human Resources, Peter Lopes, has worked hard toward the important goal of instituting an employee healthcare contribution in each contract, and I applaud his vigorous efforts on behalf of that goal. With a Teamsters contract in place, we will have succeeded in helping secure contracts with all of this county’s labor organizations.

That provides opportunity. In 2017, I expect our HR team to redouble our efforts to educate and train both management and our rank-and-file employees on the how, and the equally important why, of county policies, and to ensure our county employee policy manual is consistent with our contracts, protects the interests of our county government, and above all, provides a safe, fair, welcoming workplace that reflects how much we value our employees.

I know, too, that our Risk & Insurance office has been as fully committed to securing good contracts as HR. Going forward, we are positioned to significantly reduce the costs associated with retiree healthcare. But healthcare is a rapidly changing regulatory environment—as Mrs. Pitarresi knows well. The coming changes to healthcare law will impact the administration of our self-funded insurance program in ways that may provide challenges as well as opportunity. I ask diligence from you to navigate those changes.

I also urge you to fully implement EGWP this year, which should realize a reduction in retiree medication-related costs on the order of $800,000 to $1.3 million in 2018. Legislator Syracuse has been diligently examining ways that we can reduce the cost of healthcare, and our Administration Committee Chairman, Legislator Nemi, will support any measure that protects our commitments to our employee bargaining units and simultaneously reduce the costs borne by our taxpayers. EGWP does that.

While containing its costs is an ideal worth pursuing, Government must also provide a benefit to the taxpayers footing the bill. Preparing our local workforce for the economy they must competitively enter is an important benefit to our taxpayers. This past October, under new Director Donald Jablonski, our Employment and Training department hosted a job fair in Niagara Falls where 24 companies conducted 117 interviews and hired 27 attendees. That’s 27 families whose lives are now better, and hopefully 27 new high-performing workers at local companies. Don, you’re off to a good start.

This walks hand-in-hand with the good work of the Niagara County Center for Economic Development to give this county a climate that fosters job creation. Commissioner Ferraro and his team have continued to exhibit fantastic stewardship of our economic development agency. In the year since I last addressed you, we have witnessed the addition of a new Fortune 500 employer in our county industrial park, thanks in large part to the work of our Center for Economic Development.

In 2016, Mr. Ferraro’s team met with representatives of 59 local companies potentially experiencing economic stress. That’s preparing for and meeting with more than one company a week, all year long, knowing that company’s issues, knowing its challenges, knowing its needs. Those meetings spurred $5.3 million in private investment, the creation of 73 new jobs by companies that were already here, as well as saving 149 jobs that were potentially in jeopardy. That’s not counting the $29 million in investment generated by our Empower Niagara program, by the way—a low-cost energy program that has enabled the private sector to create 152 new jobs and retain 352 positions that might otherwise have been shed due to business costs.

I will ask Sam and his team to redouble their efforts here, and to also pay special heed to brownfields in the coming year. Ms. Fisk, who heads up our brownfields reclamation efforts, reports to me that in 2016, Niagara County conducted 20 environmental site assessments and completed one remediation project.

With our Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund having succeeded in securing an additional $600,000 in grant funding, I will urge Mr. Ferraro, Ms. Fisk, and the rest of our economic development team to conduct a thorough review of contaminated sites in this county and to redouble our efforts to restore land that bears the scars of past industrial sins. I also will urge that we work closely with both our state and federal delegations and local communities to address ways we can aid in protecting the public from such sites. This government must continue to be a strong partner in local remediation efforts.

Brownfields remediation is just one part of our commitment to public health. This includes ongoing efforts with regards to the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works site, and more pedestrian issues, like taking steps to mitigate Legionellosis. Mr. Stapleton has made both important priorities for our Health Department, and I urge him to continue to work in the coming year to ensure cooling towers and other standing water don’t become a public health nuisance.

Of course, any discussion of public health must contemplate the gravest of challenges to public safety. The opioid epidemic is one of the most serious drug challenges our nation has faced since the early 1980s. I believe that Nancy Reagan’s advice—just say ‘No’—remains good advice, and should remain at the core of any effort to protect our loved ones from these dangerous drugs. But I also believe that a comprehensive strategy to combat this epidemic is crucial, and I am asking Mental Health Director Laura Kelemen to treat it as an absolute top priority in 2017.

I appreciate Senator Ortt’s strong leadership on this issue at the state level, but it is incumbent on us, here, to do more locally. I congratulate Majority Leader Bradt for his wisdom in creating a local Opioid Addiction/Overdose Strategy Implementation Standing Committee. It is with the strong recommendation of my colleagues that I am proud to announce that Legislator Wydysh will be the new chairwoman of that committee. With her strong background in both the legal system and mental health issues—and incidentally, being married to our county’s chief drug crimes prosecutor—Mrs. Wydysh brings insights and perspective that are unrivaled.

I am charging Chairwoman Wydysh with working to, by summer, devise a comprehensive opiate addiction strategy in full consultation with Sheriff Voutour, our new District Attorney, Mrs. Wojtaszek, Mr. Schulz, and our County Attorney’s Office. Take the opportunity to hold public hearings in our communities, to devise a strategy to protect their families and honor their investment in our police agencies and court system. Government must sometimes be an agent of change, and I believe we are best situated to lead on this issue.

While we seek change in some areas, Government must also maintain. Our taxpayers invested heavily over the years in good infrastructure; we must honor that investment by preserving it. In 2016, our Public Works Department completed three bridge projects and two major highway projects, and fully resurfaced 31 miles of roadway. I would urge a no-less-aggressive schedule in 2017, particularly focusing on the first phases of Orangeport, Randall, North Beebe, and West Somerset Roads.

I am also pleased to have been informed this morning by Commissioner Meal that Niagara County received two grants over the weekend, totaling $2.5 million, that will allow us to replace the Griswold Street Bridge over Mud Creek near Middleport and the Niagara Road Bridge over the Bergholtz Creek. I expect you and Mr. Eakin will give this important infrastructure project your full attention.

I urge this Legislature to put its full weight behind securing funding for the transportation priorities identified last week in the Buffalo Niagara Partnership’s Advocacy Agenda. This includes Lower Mountain Road and Bond Lake access improvements, Niagara Scenic Parkway restoration, and the Hyde Park roundabout in Niagara Falls. Effective, well-maintained transportation networks are critical for our future. Likewise, we must advocate for the growth of our regional tourism economy, supporting initiatives that benefit our sportfishing industry, our wine trail, our historic Erie Canal, and the construction of a new multi-use convention facility.

This Legislature must be an advocate for our region’s success, and for our people’s quality of life. The people we represent, the people footing the tax bill, deserve a positive return on their investment. It is their hard-won earnings that finance this Government; we must spend those tax dollars even more cautiously than if they were our own.

It is my great pleasure to lead this body, to speak on our government’s behalf, to facilitate the great discussions in this Chamber. In the year ahead, there will be many more such conversations. I would implore my colleagues to keep such conversations civil, and to respect each others’ viewpoints, but above all, to stand up for their beliefs, and the mandate our taxpayers have given us to serve them.

Thank you, God bless you all, and may He continue to bless this county.

