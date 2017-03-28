State of Erie County, One Year Later

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz (D) (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will give his 2017 State of the County address Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

He will deliver the speech at the Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State.

Last year, Poloncarz raised two main issues during his State of the County address.

So where do those issues stand one year later?

The topic from last year that got the most attention was the county executive's proposal to ban plastic bags.

He said it would be good for the environment, and proposed $70 thousand dollars to study the impact of the ban.

A year later, the ban is not in place, and the study hasn't been done.

However, a spokesperson for Poloncarz says the administration will still advance the "reusable bag" idea, just in ways that do not involve the legislature.

Another proposal was mandating that all county employees live in Erie County.

It's been done in other communities.

A year later, a requirement is not in place.

A spokesperson for the county executive tells us it's been stalled in committee.

The hope is that it will move this year, as the administration understands that there is "some" legislative support for it.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV