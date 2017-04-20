State of Emergency to be issued in Niagara Co

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

OLCOTT, NY-- Federal, state and local leaders will announce a State of Emergency in Niagara County at 2pm today due to rising lake levels along the Lake Ontario shores.

Officials says they have been monitoring lake levels since late last week. Boaters were asked to observe a 500-foot 'no wake zone' off the Lake Ontario shore.

Officials are holding a 2pm press conference to talk about preparation for anticipated flooding and will have a question and answer with public safety officials.





