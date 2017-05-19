State of Emergency extended in Niagara County

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - High water levels along the Lake Ontario Shoreline in Niagara County mean the state of emergency will be extended there.

It was originally set to expire Saturday.

Concerns remain about dangers from submerged objects on the lake, such as docks, unstable shoreline banks, and ongoing flooding issues. Boaters should also use extra caution while fishing in Lake Ontario.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV