State funds for Cheektowaga flooding

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - People in Cheektowaga have dealt with some rough weather this year. Some leaders say infrastructure flaws are making it worse.

Senator Tim Kennedy and Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski were near Winston and Vegola Avenues Tuesday.

They say the poor drainage is causing serious damage to homes whenever flooding happens, and there's now state funding in place to fix it.

"Since 2009, there have been three major flooding events here where the water has poured down from the Kensington Expressway," Kennedy said. "And it demonstrated that there had to be a focused solution on this neighborhood specifically, so that's what we did."

Work should start next month.

There's no timeline announced yet on when it will wrap up.

