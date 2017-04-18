State Ed. Commissioner orders Paladino hearing

Carl Paladino

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has ordered a hearing to remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education.

The state education department made the announcement Tuesday.

The school board asking for Paladino to be removed stems from racist comments Paladino made in the publication Artvoice in December.

Paladino issued an apology in a statement, but the school board still voted 6-2 requesting his resignation. He refused to resign.

The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. June 22nd at the State Education Department building in Albany.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV