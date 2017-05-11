Stand off ends without incident in Niagara Co

Police in Niagara County were involved in a standoff for several hours in Ransomville that ended without incident. (Photo: WGRZ)

RANSOMVILLE, NY-- Police in Niagara County were involved in a standoff for several hours in Ransomville.

The situation on Albright Road ended peacefully just after 7am Thursday morning. Police say they were alerted to a distraught male in a home there around 8:30pm Wednesday night.

They were told he had access to guns, and had threatened to harm himself and anyone who came to the home.

After being there all night, police were able to get the man out of the home without incident. No word on if any charges will be filed

