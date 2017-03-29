WGRZ
Close

St. Mary's student gets top prize for cabbage

WGRZ 12:17 PM. EDT March 29, 2017

LANCASTER, NY - Third grade students at St. Mary's Elementary School in Lancaster participated in a growing project last year that netted one student the top prize in the state.

Kara Hassenfratz grew a 38 lbs. cabbage from seed this past summer.

Nation-wide, 13,000 schools participate in the program.  One winner is picked from each state.  For her prized cabbage, Kara, who is now in 4th grade, will get a $1,000 check from the company that provided the seeds.

The school plans to celebrate next month.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories