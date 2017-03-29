St. Mary's student gets top prize for cabbage

Kara Hassenfratz and her prized cabbage. (Photo: Provided by St. Mary's School)

LANCASTER, NY - Third grade students at St. Mary's Elementary School in Lancaster participated in a growing project last year that netted one student the top prize in the state.

Kara Hassenfratz grew a 38 lbs. cabbage from seed this past summer.

Nation-wide, 13,000 schools participate in the program. One winner is picked from each state. For her prized cabbage, Kara, who is now in 4th grade, will get a $1,000 check from the company that provided the seeds.

The school plans to celebrate next month.

