St. Mary's School for the Deaf presents Aladdin

BUFFALO, NY-Every year, the drama performance at St. Mary's School for the Deaf is one of the most anticipated events at the school and this year's production of Aladdin does not disappoint.

This marks the 15th year the school has adapted a play for its deaf and hearing impaired students.

"All throughout the year, our students and staff work tirelessly to learn the script, translate dialogue from English to ASL, memorize lines, learn the choreography, design and create sets, learn how to work the lights and sounds, perfect the make-up and costumes, and much more!", said Associate Principal Aimee Bell.



Some 30 students have been rehearsing their parts since September.

The school is located on Main St. in North Buffalo. Two more performances are set for tonight (Tuesday) and Wednesday at 7 P.M. Admission is free.

