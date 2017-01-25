St. Lawrence Church raising money for new roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo church is in desperate need of a new roof. It's been fundraising on its own for about a year now, but it's about to get a boost from the Buffalo Mass Mob.

"We have problems not only in the wintertime, we have problems even in the summertime with heavy rain and with water coming into the building," says Fr. Ronald Sajdak.

Fr. Sajdak is the pastor of three parishes, including St. Lawrence on East Delevan Avenue. You can't miss it. For the past year, it's been covered by a giant blue tarp.

Built in 1961, this is the church's second building. A fire destroyed the first, and now it's time to replace the roof.

"There are three roofs on there right now. The first which has asbestos in it, and the second over that, and the third over that," says Fr. Sajdak.

To save the structural integrity of the building, all three layers have to come off. Removing the asbestos drove the cost up to $95,000. The congregation has raised about $25,000 so far. Now the Buffalo Mass Mob is adding its support. The Buffalo Mass Mob is a grassroots organization which works to support Buffalo's historic churches and encourages people to visit them.

The Mass Mob is coming to St. Lawrence next month. On Wednesday, it launched a GoFundMe page for the roof with a goal of $500.

"We are so excited that Mass Mob is coming here to help us out," says Fr. Sajdak. "Seeing people outside the parish supporting the effort is a real affirmation, not only for our small parish community, but for all the work we're doing in the community with all the ministries. It says that the church community, though we're small in number, has tremendous value to the neighborhood and around."

Fr. Sajdak says the Buffalo Mass Mob organizers told him to expect hundreds of people. Usually they get about 50 parishioners at a regular Sunday noon mass.

