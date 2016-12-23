St. Joe's Alumni Choir Rehearses for Christmas Eve Mass

Buffalo, N.Y. -- Friday night, alumni from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute rehearsed ahead of Christmas Eve mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Washington Street in Buffalo.
The group has gathered to sing at Christmas Eve Mass at the Jesuit Church downtown for more than two decades. The tradition continues at 10 p.m. Saturday night.
If you want to see them sing you may want to get there early as it usually fills up!
