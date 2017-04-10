Spokesperson says virus was detected at ECMC

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County Medical Center has provided additional information on a computer issue affecting the entire hospital.

On Sunday night, the hospital released a statement that its computer system went down and it is unable to send or receive emails.

Peter K. Cutler. Vice President of Communications and External Affairs at ECMC, said on Monday the system was shut down after a virus was detected.

Staff are now writing out reports and prescriptions by hand as well.

However, Cutler says all medical procedures continue to take place and hospital staff are able to communicate via a proprietary texting system.

He also said it's not believed any patient data has been breached.

"We are confident that there has been no impact on patient confidentiality," he said.

He also said hospital IT staff is working with technical consultants to fix the issue as soon as possible. He added police have also been notified.

