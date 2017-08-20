Spikes for Tykes volleyball tournament.

Photo: Scott May/WGRZ

HAMBURG, NY — Woodlawn Beach played host to the Spikes for Tykes co-ed volleyball tournament on Sunday.

The event, which started back in 2009, helps raise money for the Kelly for Kids Foundation.

"The reason that we chose to donate to The Kelly for Kids Foundation is because the money stays in WNY," said founder Ryan Stang," and it's really important that we know that everything that we do, all the hard work that me, and my board, and my volunteers put in the money stays right in our backyard and directly affects the children that need it most."

Since the tournament began at Woodlawn Beach, Spikes for Tykes has raised more than $250,000.

