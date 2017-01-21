Special Weather Statement: Dense fog

The National Weather Service of Buffalo has issued a Special Weather Statement for Sunday due to dense fog across Niagara and Orleans counties, as well as parts of northern Erie County.

Starting at about 12 a.m. Sunday morning, the fog is expected to expand eastward from the Lake Ontario shoreline, reaching Monroe and Wayne counties through the night, NWS officials say.

Drivers should be aware that visibility will be greatly reduced due to the fog. At times, it could be less than a quarter mile. To deal with the dense fog, its recommended drivers slow down and give extra space to the vehicles ahead.

