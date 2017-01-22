Special Weather Statement: Areas of Fog

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo National Weather Service is asking drivers to be aware of some areas of heavy fog that could reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile Monday starting at 12 a.m.

Fog is expected to expand southward across the New York State Thruway at times from the southern Lake Ontario shoreline.

The fog will continue across the lake plains region through Monday morning.

