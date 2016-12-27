Special session collapses, leaving Uber unresolved

ALBANY – Efforts to revive a special session of the state Legislature fell apart in recent days, even after the Senate Republicans called it dead last week.

Now issues like upstate ride-hailing services, ethics reform and money for fighting hate crimes will have to wait until the Legislature starts its six-month session next week.

A late push last weekend for a deal that would include lawmakers' first pay raise since 1999 was unsuccessful when Senate Democrats balked at providing votes to the Republican majority after some GOP members opposed the pay raise.

"When somebody comes and says, ‘Well, we need Democratic votes.' Well, you need Democratic votes for what? An agreed-upon package we never had input into to?" Sen. George Latimer, D-Rye, Westchester County, said.