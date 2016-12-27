Special session collapses, leaving Uber unresolved

ALBANY – Efforts to revive a special session of the state Legislature fell apart in recent days, even after the Senate Republicans called it dead last week.
Now issues like upstate ride-hailing services, ethics reform and money for fighting hate crimes will have to wait until the Legislature starts its six-month session next week.
A late push last weekend for a deal that would include lawmakers' first pay raise since 1999 was unsuccessful when Senate Democrats balked at providing votes to the Republican majority after some GOP members opposed the pay raise.
"When somebody comes and says, ‘Well, we need Democratic votes.' Well, you need Democratic votes for what? An agreed-upon package we never had input into to?" Sen. George Latimer, D-Rye, Westchester County, said.
In order for lawmakers to get a pay raise, they would have needed to convene before year's end to empanel a pay commission that last month rejected any pay raise, citing the lack of ethics reform.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought new ethics laws as part of any year-end session and tried to sweeten the pot by seeking an accord to allow for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to operate upstate.
While legislative leaders and Cuomo appeared close to a deal last week, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan released a statement late Friday that said his conference would not support the package.
"While I believe many of the issues we have discussed have merit, some of the specific provisions have raised concerns that warrant further deliberation," Flanagan said.
With time running out, a last-ditch effort for an agreement even after Flanagan's statement failed.
"With only three days left on the calendar, it gets pretty obvious that a special session isn’t going to happen," Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit, Monroe County, said.
Some lawmakers were opposed to the pay raise, particularly after Cuomo sought concessions even after he and the Legislature agreed last year to let a pay commission decide their compensation structure.
Lawmakers are considered part-time and are paid $79,000 a year, with many receiving additional compensation for leadership positions.
Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer, R-Amherst, Erie County, said he didn't support a pay raise. It is already the third highest paid state Legislature in the nation.
"I think the salary is adequate for the responsibilities of the job," he said.
The sentiment was different for many New York City lawmakers where the high cost of living has been cited for a reason for the need for a higher salary.
But Cuomo said the pay raise should be coupled with a limit on lawmakers' outside incomes, as well as steps to avoid conflicts of interest with outside work -- something that has been at the heart of myriad scandals at the Capitol.
Cuomo also wanted authorization to fund initiatives to fight hate crimes and expand affordable housing.
Senate Republicans were reluctant to support caps on outside income, though, and many lawmakers accused Cuomo of trying to link unrelated items to the pay raise.
Latimer said the whole ordeal is another reason why a pay raise shouldn't have been approved, saying it illustrated the ongoing dysfunction at the Capitol, which included the convictions this year of both former legislative leaders.
"It’s almost in the process of trying to do a package to go along with pay raise, we proved why we don’t deserve a pay raise," Latimer said.
A deal to legalize Uber and Lyft upstate had become increasingly central to a special session deal, but while drafts of bills circulated, no final agreement between legislative leaders and Cuomo materialized.
The sides were unable to reach a deal to regulate the service outside New York City during the legislative session that ended in June, despite a heavy lobbying push by Uber.
Now the effort will have to wait until next year. The legislative session begins Jan. 4 and runs through late June.
"It is clearer than ever that, after years of debate, the governor and legislators have heard the demands of New Yorkers and are committed to making ridesharing a reality across the state," Uber said in a statement.
"We fully expect the Legislature to pass, and the governor to sign, ridesharing legislation in early 2017 and join the 47 other states in the country where residents can get an affordable, reliable ride at the touch of a button.”
