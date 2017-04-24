Special meeting on Amherst Methadone Clinic

WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

AMHERST, N.Y. – The proposed methadone clinic in Amherst was the topic of the night for the Amherst Town Board Monday.

The clinic, which would be located on Millersport Highway in Amherst, appears to be moving forward, but not without some certain procedures planned for the future.

The Amherst Town Board unanimously passed a resolution Monday that will require a committee to be formed to review future locations and proposed clinics that want to open up.

The biggest concern with residents in the town is that the proposed clinic is too close to residential areas in the town.

Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, was in attendance for the meeting and reminded the board and those opposed in attendance that clinics are intended to help people struggling with addiction, not only to get treatment, but also counseling.

"We're talking about lives, and I don't know how anyone on this board can go to sleep tonight knowing you're going to restrict access to people you represent,” she said.

The resolution set forth by the town board calls for a review of the towns zoning codes, so in the future if another hospital system wants to locate in Amherst, it may not be able to expand into a residential area.

Town Supervisor Barry Weinstein said that in a few years they might even be in a position to ask Catholic Health to move the methadone clinic if zoning requirements are changed by the committee.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV