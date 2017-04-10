SPCA's new West Seneca home opens

A cat is shown at the Erie County SPCA's new West Seneca location Monday. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- After more than half a century in Tonawanda, an Erie County institution that has changed many lives officially opened at a new facility Monday.

Located at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca, the SPCA's new location comes after it spent 56 years in Tonawanda.

It took years of planning, months of building and transporting animals from the Tonawanda location to the new location.

Late Monday morning, animals were coming in and people were able to adopt animals.

The new $15 million dollar SPCA will offer more space for both wildlife and domestic animals.

“The goal wasn't to have more animals available for adoption at any given time," said SPCA’s Chief Communications Officer, Gina Browning, "The goal was to have more animals that we have, even the same number of animals that we have, making them more adoptable, getting them out of here faster to new homes, treating the ones that need treatment, modifying the behavior of the ones that needed modification-- that was the goal.”

IT'S OUR OPENING DAY! Can't make it to our brand-new shelter today? That's OK! Join President and CEO Gary Willoughby and Board Chairperson Sara Dayton (and a cameo by volunteer extraordinaire Cary!) as we tour our community's new shelter! Posted by The SPCA Serving Erie County, NY on Monday, April 10, 2017

