SPCA's last day in Town of Tonawanda

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- It was the last day for the SPCA Serving Erie County's Town of Tonawanda shelter.

They'll be packing up and moving into a new facility in West Seneca, at 300 Harlem Road.

As one volunteer pointed out, the bigger space will allow for more animals and more room for each of them.

"...a bigger petting zoo, a bigger cat area. The dog kennels -- the dog town for kennels should be the same, but the kennels are a lot bigger than what we have here," said volunteer Reuben Wolf.

The shelter's last day at its current location also proved to be a successful adoption opportunity for many.





According to a post from Saturday afternoon on the SPCA's Facebook page, all of the shelter's dogs were adopted one hour before the shelter closed.

