Fire at Bemus Point restaurant

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. - One firefighter was hurt while battling a restaurant fire in Chautauqua County.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Ye Hare 'n Hounds Inn on Lakeside Drive in the village of Bemus Point.

Ten fire companies responded to the blaze. One firefighter was taken to WCA Hospital in Jamestown with minor injuries.

1st Assistant Fire Chief Mike Winne said the flames got into the walls of the old building which made it difficult for crews to put out.

No word yet on what started the fire, or an estimate on how much damage it caused.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV