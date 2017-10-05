Sources: Steve Pigeon to be named in federal indictment

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, NY — Long-time political power broker Steve Pigeon is scheduled to appear in federal court at 10:30 a.m. Friday, sources told 2 On Your Side.

A federal indictment is scheduled to be unsealed, and Pigeon will be named in it.

It's unclear the nature of the case or the charge Pigeon may face.

The former Erie County Democratic Party chairman already faces three other criminal cases, including one where he's accused of bribing a judge.

2 On Your Side will have more information as soon it becomes available.

