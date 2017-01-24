Source of Legionella cluster still not known

WGRZ

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY -- There are still plenty of questions about a cluster of Legionnaire's disease cases in Niagara County last year.

The exact source of these cases of the deadly disease still isn't known.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing dug deeper into these cases of the respiratory disease Tuesday.

Dan Stapleton, Niagara County's Public Health Director, is one of many county health officials who say they are on top of monitoring Legionella, the bacteria that cause Legionnaire's disease.

"We only had one cooling tower that exceeded the level that meant we needed to take action," he said.

People died. Health officials won't say how many. Stapleton says it was mainly people with pre-exsisting conditions, such as cancer.

"One who died had cancer...people with compromised health conditions were the people at risk," he said.

When New York State started requiring cooling towers be tested for Legionella that's when Cases started to rise.

"I'm not satisfied with the answer but we were able to get lab samples," Stapleton said. "We did more water samples, more than we normally do. We went to water towers within a five mile radius."

Activists like Erin Brockovich say the regulations don't address issues with the public water supply, but not all agree.

