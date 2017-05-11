Source: Accelerant found at Lackawanna fire site

Fire scene on Ingham Avenue in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, NY-- A source at the Erie County Sheriff's Office says an accelerant was found in connection with a fire that injured several people in Lackawanna last month.

However, whether or not it is considered to be an arson still has not been determined.

The fire occurred at 79 Ingham Avenue. Seven people were hurt.

One woman was in critical condition and was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued her and a three-year-old boy from their apartment.

The other victims have minor injuries. The chief said some tenants jumped from the second floor to escape the smoke and flames. Firefighters led four others down a ladder to safety.

There are four units in the building. Three of the families who live there have children.

The fire started in a common hallway, and the chief called the fire suspicious.

One of the families is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon. 2 On Your Side will have more on Channel 2 News First at 5pm.

#breaking A source in the Erie County Sheriff's Dept. tells me lab results detected an accelerant in a Lackawanna house fire in April @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/BaDOq2WBtE — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) May 11, 2017

© 2017 WGRZ-TV