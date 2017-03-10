Some without power for a third night

Thousands of Western New Yorkers are entering a third night without power thanks to the damage and outages caused by Wednesday's high winds.

Several people reached out to 2 On Your Side looking for answers after they say they reached out to NYSEG for information on restoration times and couldn't get details.

2 On You're side spoke to a NYSEG spokesperson Friday afternoon. She said crews are now done with what the company refers to as "make safe and assess mode." It's identifying immediate dangers and assessing the overall damage and is the first step of the restoration process.

Now that that's done, NYSEG said it can update its website with more accurate restoration times.

The company hopes to have 90% power restoration in Western New York by Saturday night.

They admit progress has been slow. The company hasn't seen damage to this extent since the October Storm in 2006. The extensive damage and debris is making it more difficult for crews to reach the utilities that need to be repaired.

National Grid hopes to have 90% restoration by Friday night. They're seeing the worst damage and outages in Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans, and Monroe Counties.

National Grid had at least 170 broke power poles.

As of Friday afternoon, National Grid had 1100 crews out in the field.

A spokesman said rural areas pose an added challenge because miles of wires and multiple pole repairs might only equate to restoration for a few dozen customers and the process is time consuming.

