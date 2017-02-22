Snowy owl released in WNY

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: Kompos, Athan)

WESTERN NEW YORK -- After being nursed back to health, a majestic bird got a new chance at living in the wild Wednesday.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers found the snowy owl in Little Valley, N.Y. a while back.

The owl was suffering from an infection and organ failure. It also needed surgery to fix a wing.

Messinger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center in Holland, N.Y. provided the care the owl needed to be healthy enough to return to the wild.

Wednesday it was released to begin a new life at a location that is not being publicized for the owl's protection.

Messinger Woods is an all-volunteer animal hospital that helps orphaned, sick or injured wildlife around Western New York.

