Small plane crash in Orleans County

GAINES, NY-- The Orleans County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a small plane crash that happened Wednesday evening.

Dale Banker, with Orleans Co. Emergency Management, says the pilot, Earl Luce, Jr. 64, of Brockport, was piloting a Piepenpol experimental aircraft.

Banker says Luce, Jr. had just taken off from the Gaines Valley Airport when he experienced some type of mechanical problem. The plane came down in a wooded area along Route 279 in Gaines.

Luce, Jr. was not hurt in the incident.

