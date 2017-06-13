WEST SENECA, NY --First responders are on the scene of a fire at Quasar Energy on North America Dr. in West Seneca.

Town Supervisor Sheila Meegan tells 2 On Your Side she was told by the town's disaster coordinator that the fire was contained to a small panel and there is no threat to public safety.

At about 5:45 p.m., a West Seneca dispatcher confirmed the fire is out. He also said North America Drive in the area will remain closed for a short time while crews continue to investigate the scene.

