Slush causes Southtowns water pressure issues

Erie County Water Authority (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Southtown residents experienced lower water pressure temporarily Monday, according to the Erie County Water Authority (ECWA).

The lower pressure was caused by water being partially restricted as it flowed into the ECWA's Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in the Town of Evans, an ECWA spokesperson says.

A lack of solid ice in Lake Erie and slushy conditions contributed to the blockage.

Operating conditions have been adjusted and water pressure should have returned to normal at affected residences.

The ECWA says it will continue monitoring the situation.

