WGRZ
Close

Slow Roll from Naval Park through Downtown

Slow Roll From Naval Park Through Downtown

WGRZ 6:06 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Cyclists gathered Monday evening at Buffalo's Naval and Military Park for a Memorial Day Slow Roll ride. 

This week's community bike ride that often attracts a large crowd of cyclists will begin at 6:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to be aware of delays along streets downtown such as Franklin, Delaware, Niagara and Broadway until 8 p.m. this evening. 

A post-ride party will be held on the U.S.S. Little Rock. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories