Slow Roll Buffalo to roll through West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The second Slow Roll Buffalo of the season is planned for Buffalo's West Side Monday evening.

Hundreds of riders participating in the community-building bike ride will take off at 6:30 p.m. from Massachusetts Avenue Park. They will then ride through the West Side, including Grand and Niagara Streets.

Drivers in the area are asked to be aware of the bikers. There are also signs marking the affected streets.

