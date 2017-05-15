Slow Roll Buffalo rolls through West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The second Slow Roll Buffalo of the season traveled through Buffalo's West Side Monday evening.

A large crowd of cyclists participated in the community-building bike ride that took off at 6:30 p.m. from Massachusetts Avenue Park. They rode through the West Side, including Grant and Niagara Streets.

Slow Roll Buffalo travels through different parts of the Queen City every Monday evening. For more information visit https://slowrollbuffalo.org/.

